Liverpool make fresh stand on Nunez

Paul Vegas
Liverpool are reluctant to part with Darwin Nunez in January.

The Uruguay striker is being linked with AC Milan.

But the  Daily Mail reports  Liverpool have not yet heard anything from Milan.

In addition, the Reds does not want to release the striker without first having a replacement in place.

The reason for Liverpool's stand is they're reluctant to weaken their squad as they're alive on four fronts.

The 25-year-old has a contract with Liverpool that runs until the summer of 2028.

