Feyenoord striker admits to speaking to Liverpool boss Slot

Feyenoord striker admits to speaking to Liverpool's boss Slot about a transfer this winter

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has admitted to speaking with Liverpool manager Arne Slot about a transfer.

The Mexican forward shone for Slot at the Dutch club before Slot took over at Liverpool in the summer.

While Gimenez was not able to get his dream move with Slot, he may yet transfer to the Reds.

He stated recently to ESPN: "I spoke to him a couple of times when I got that offer. I asked him for his advice, and he gave it to me.

“The content of the conversation remains between us, but that was the last time we spoke.

"We are not surprised by what he’s (Slot) doing now at Liverpool. The football world didn’t know him that well, but we did.

“We knew what he was capable of and that he is a great coach, not just for Liverpool, but for any team."