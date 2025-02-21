Liverpool pair Slot, Hulshoff accept FA charges

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his assistant Spike Hulshoff have accepted FA charges following their red cards after the 2-2 draw against Everton earlier this month.

The pair were charged with “(acting) in an improper manner and/or using insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official.”

Slot has remained on the touchline for Liverpool’s last two fixtures against Wolves and Aston Villa.

However, a suspension could see him sidelined for upcoming matches in the Premier League.

The Reds face a crucial showdown against Manchester City on Sunday, followed by a home clash with Newcastle—both games Slot may be forced to watch from the stands.

With both senior coaches potentially absent, it is expected that John Heitinga would assume touchline responsibilities if a ban is confirmed.

