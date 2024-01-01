Tribal Football
Bordeaux president Lopez admits three options after FSG pulled out of takeover deal
Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez admits the club's financial future is in doubt.

Bordeaux were in line to be bought by Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG). However, FSG announced this week that the deal was off.

Lopez admits the decision has left the club's future in doubt. He said,  "French football has suffered a hard blow: we were right on schedule but FSG withdrew at the moment."

Now there are three possible scenarios: "The first is to find a last minute partner. We have been contacted by many people but they don't have the means. The initial investment is 200 million (euros) over the next four or five years if you don't want to sell anyone.

"The second option is liquidation and the disappearance of the club, but I will do everything to avoid it.

"Finally, there is the example of Strasbourg: starting again from the lower divisions, with a two or three year break to rebuild and avoid the worst."

Chelsea alert Ligue 1 clubs with Strasbourg plans emerging