Liverpool midfielder won't be sold this summer after losing place

Liverpool star Wataru Endo won't be sold this summer despite losing his first team place.

The Japanese international is not the first choice for new manager Arne Slot so far this term.

Slot prefers a pass master deeper in midfield, while Jurgen Klopp preferred Endo’s tenacity and tackling.

Asked about Endo’s future, Slot told reporters: “It is not always about the player himself, it’s also about the competition he faces. We have many good midfielders like we have many good players.

“We are really pleased with the way Wata is training for us but he has some good competition and I think you saw today a good performance from all three midfielders, so it is not always about him – it is also about the others.

“He will be important for us during the season because we need all of them; we all know how long a season can be over here and how many players you need – and he is one of them that we are going to need in the upcoming season.”