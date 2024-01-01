Liverpool midfielder hints Japanese star could replace Salah

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has tipped an international teammate to shine at Anfield.

Endo was asked about whether Japanese star Takefusa Kubo could shine in the Premier League.

There are suggestions in the Japanese press that the 23-year-old may be ready to move to Liverpool from Real Sociedad.

Speaking to ABEMA Sports Time, Endo stated on a future Salah replacement:

“Maybe Kubo."

“They’re looking for a replacement for Mo Salah, so that’s probably going to be a real area for Liverpool to strengthen in the future.

“And if they think about who can replace him, I think it’ll be Kubo.”