US Soccer contact ex-Liverpool boss Klopp

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a target for US Soccer.

The federation is seeking a new national team coach after dismissing Gregg Berhalter.

The Independent says a first approach to Klopp has been made.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season - and the German has been clear that he wants to take a break from football.

However, the USA hopes to convince the German - as a national team assignment is not as time-consuming as managing a club team.

Further, Klopp would lead the national team as host nation for the 2026 World Cup.

