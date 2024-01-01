Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai: We're learning with Slot

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was happy with their win at Ipswich.

The Reds won 2-0 via goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Szoboszlai told liverpoolfc.com: "Yeah, we are happy about the three points. What we learned about it, we should be ready from the first minute. But also, after we came out in the second half we showed a good reaction, scored an early goal with Jots and then one more with Mo. So, we are happy to take the three points but also we have to learn some stuff.

"We played differently a little bit because we played with one No.6 and two No.8s, with one of the No.8s dropping as a No.6. Now we played with one No.6, one No.8 and one No.10, and I had the role of the No.10.

"But still sometimes I can drop, sometimes I can stay. It’s just different. I think I have more offensive work with the ball but without the ball I still have to do my stuff anyway, so the same as last season."