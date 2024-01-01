Ipswich defender Tuanzebe finds positives in Liverpool defeat

Ipswich Town defender Axel Tuanzebe insists they can build on their opening day defeat to Liverpool.

Ipswich lost 2-0 at home via Liverpool goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

But Tuanzebe says: "Yes, I think especially our performance in the first half we showed the levels and our principles and our game plan.

“We executed well at times, there are still little bits we needed to brush up on.

“I think it showed a little bit in the second half when Liverpool took it to another level and caught us out in a few moments in the game. But I think as a whole we stood ground and represented ourselves well today.

“We're not here to just play a part in it, or just because it's Liverpool, it’s automatically three points to them.

“No, we're at our home ground, we've got the advantage and we've got good tools, we've got good players. We've got good ways of playing and we utilised that today.”