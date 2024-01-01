Tribal Football
Salah delighted with Liverpool opening day win: Ipswich made it tough
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah is delighted to be off to a winning start at Ipswich Town today.

Salah scored in the 2-0 win, with Diogo Jota also on the scoresheet.

The Egypt striker said afterwards: "It was quite tough today to be fair, the weather was really warm. It's a tough team, I'm glad we won today, I'm always happy to make a difference.

"When they play home especially it's quite tough. The crowd is always up. We knew that before the game, we're experienced, so we expected a tough game.

"Hopefully I keep going like this for the whole season! I always help to try to help the team all the time, I'm always happy to score goals or assist."

On the changes under manager Arne Slot, Salah added: "It's quite different. Jurgen was in the team for eight years, he gave everything, now it's a new manager and new system. It's quite different for all of us, we need to adapt. We just need to know his way of playing and enjoy the football.

"We don't need to put more pressure on him, we just need to play football and enjoy our games. Let's see in the end."

