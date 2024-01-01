Liverpool midfielder Szoboszlai urges calm after Hungary humbling by Germany

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has no concerns about Hungary’s big loss to Germany.

The creative talent felt that his team were outplayed in the Nations League, losing 5-0.

But Szoboszlai does not want to press the panic button, as he knows it was a one off game that did not go their way.

Post-game, Szoboszlai said: "I am proud of the team that after the 5-0 defeat we were able to show our true selves with such a performance, regardless of the fact the result was not the way we wanted it to be.

"The opponent's goalkeeper performed as if there were three people in the goal.

“I'm only sad because the three points are still three points and not one point, but we started in a good direction that we have to keep and then luck will come."