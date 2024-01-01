DONE DEAL: Ex-Liverpool defender Lovren lands PAOK move

Former Liverpool and Southampton defender Dejan Lovren has found a new team.

The veteran, who is now 35, has signed a deal to go to Greek team PAOK this week.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported about the move, stating it is all but done.

Lovren has agreed personal terms on the deal and there are no issues from his current club Lyon.

The veteran was not playing regularly for the French side and wanted more game time.

Lovren won the Premier League and Champions League during six trophy laden years at Liverpool.