Paul Vegas
Salah hints this season his favourite after Liverpool win at Man City
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah was pleased with his goal in victory at Manchester City.

Salah remarked afterwards that he's enjoying this season, with Liverpool now 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Asked if this is his best season, Salah said: "I don't know. It is opinion. Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special.

"We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title."

It was the first time since 2018 that Liverpool had won at City and Salah added: "It is incredible. It is a very hard place to come and play here. They are a tough team and they have an incredible manager I am glad in the end we won the game. It is special. Especially when you are in the title race, it is incredible.

"Hopefully we keep calm because sometimes the pressure gets to us. We try to win each game."

