Salah moves to joint-third in Liverpool all-time goalscorers' list

Mohamed Salah moved higher in Liverpool's goalscorer's list with his strike in victory at Manchester City on Sunday night.

Salah struck in the first-half thanks to a well-worked corner as he helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win at Etihad - their first since 2018.

The Egyptian took his Reds tally to 241 - which makes him the club's joint third top scorer alongside Gordon Hodgson.

Hodgson scored his goals between 1926 and 1935.

Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285) are now the only players to have scored more for Liverpool in the club's history.

