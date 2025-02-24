Guardiola convinced by Man City potential in Liverpool defeat: No regrets

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he saw a lot of hope for his team's future in defeat to Liverpool on Sunday night.

City were beaten 2-0, though Guardiola was pleased with the attacking threat they showed through young wingers Jeremy Doku and Savinho.

"It was a good game. Tight game in the first half," he said.

"First half it was more open and the second half they defended very deep. They always have the threat but it is not easy to control it.

"We dropped them. Through our pressing or build-up, dropped the team there. I think Doku and Savinho played an incredible game and get to the byline a lot but then just from there we missed the magic.

"We played really good so I have no regrets. The chances in the final third, when we want to shoot and cross, for the amount we arrived there we did not create much.

"I saw a bright future. Other than than Kevin (de Bruyne) and Nathan (Ake), they are the future of this club in the next years, with others who will come in future windows. So many players are here playing but we know Erling (Haaland) will come and we have important absences. Everyone was really, really good.

"The first goal from the corner but we tried to play and I know how the opponent will play. Second half they were 11 players in the box. We did well because they don't want to do that. Big compliment to them but I am very pleased with the way we play."