Arteta on Euopean exit: It's one of the saddest but proudest moments as Arsenal manager

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash against Liverpool.

Liverpool and Arsenal clash at Anfield on Sunday in a fixture that could have been a title decider if the Reds didn’t wrap up the Premier League title with four matches to spare some weeks ago. However, the game does have jeoprady as the Gunners remain in second but are now just four points ahead of Chelsea in fifth place which could worry Arteta who first spoke on his team’s performance against PSG.

Champions League exit was hard to take

“I think it was one of the saddest but proudest moments as Arsenal manager for many obvious reasons.”

Does Arteta stand by his comments?

The Spanish head coach was also asked if he stands by his comments about his team being the best in the Champions League.

“100%. Watching it back, watching the stats. It's very clear but its not about the winning probability, it's about making it count.

“Looking back I think we're one of the best, if you want to take it literally like this...”

Arteta believes Hakimi should've had a red card

Achraf Hakim committed five fouls in the first leg between the two sides - more than any other player on the pitch and Arteta stated that he should have been sent off which wouldv’e meant he missed the second leg.

“Hakimi, he shouldn't have played the last 10 minutes of the first leg, or in the second leg to score.”

Arsenal will give Liverpool guard of honour

Arteta also confirms his side will give Liverpool a guard of honour on Sunday much like Chelsea last week.

"They deserve it," he says. "They've been the better team. What their coaching staff have done...and they fully deserve it and that's sport.

"When someone's better you have to respect that."

Arsenal can challenge for the title once more

Next, he was asked whether he thinks he has what he needs to challenge for the Premier League title again.

“We are there, because the amount of points generating in the last two seasons we could have two Premier Leagues.”

Beating Liverpool is about points

He was then asked whether if beating Liverpool is important to send a message to those who have mocked Arsenal after their European exit.

“It's about this season. The amount of points that we need to earn to end where we want to.”

Arteta opens up on Man Utd's success

Finally, he was asked on Manchester United and how they have reached 5 finals in 5 seasons, winning two trophies, potentially a third, but being on average much lower in the league and what that says about success.

“I don't judge that. There are two words, success and failure and they are not part of my vocabulary.”