Liverpool midfielder Jones declares Hazard better than Salah - but with qualifier

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones admits he rates Chelsea legend Eden Hazard ahead of teammate Mohamed Salah.

For many, Salah is among the greatest players to ever pull on the Liverpool shirt.

But Jones told TNT Sports: "I know our fans won't like this because they always compare them, but it's Hazard. I think that because I watched him as a child and I wanted to be like him. Every game I watched him saying: 'wow, this is football'.

"Is he a better footballer than Mo? I think so."

He then elaborated, noting that he had already discussed the subject with his teammates and even Salah.

And despite his praise for Hazard, he preferred having the Egyptian in his team rather than Hazard. The reason?

"He brings more goals and assists..."