Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch welcomes Kroos comparison

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch beamed with a smile when he was compared to Toni Kroos.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was a pass master right up until his very final season in the game last term.

Gravenberch knows he has a long way before he can match Kroos’ achievements, but was pleased to get such praise.

“It is nice to hear that, of course, because Toni Kroos is a legend of the game, he did a lot of good things, so it is nice to hear,” said the Liverpool midfielder.

“Of course I think everyone can still adjust or improve, so can I, so for me, maybe I can do a bit more in the defending,” said the Dutchman on his season so far.

“But I am really happy with the performance I have so far so I just have to keep going.”

