Nicol: Gravenberch Liverpool's most important player this season

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has declared Ryan Gravenberch the Reds' most important player this season.

The Scot rates the midfielder's impact ahead of Virgil van Dijk this term.

Nicol said on ESPN: "In my view, Liverpool would not have been at the top of the Premier League without Gravenberch.

"He's been so important to the team.

"(Mohamed) Salah is in absolute top form. But Gravenberch is performing at least as well this season. There is no doubt about that.

"And tell me someone you spoke to on this show or anywhere else who predicted that Gravenberch would be so sensationally good?"

