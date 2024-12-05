Gullit full of praise for Liverpool's Dutch pair Gravenberch, Gakpo

Chelsea great Ruud Gullit is full of praise for Liverpool's Dutch pair.

Gullit has been impressed by Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on Ziggo Sport: "Ryan Gravenberch is the revelation of the season. He is fulfilling his promise as a top talent from the Ajax academy.

"Bayern Munich came too quickly and were too ambitious, just like for striker Joshua Zirkzee (now at Manchester United). After a period of adjustment in Liverpool, Gravenberch's qualities are fully appreciated under (Arne) Slot. He can become the most important man for the Dutch national team."

On Gakpo, Gullit also said: "Gakpo is often decisive for the Dutch national team with his goals. In Liverpool, you can see that he is getting better and more decisive every week.

"In the beginning it was up and down. Started and then was a reserve again, but Slot is increasingly positioning his team in such a way that he can make room for Gakpo in the starting eleven."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play