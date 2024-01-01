Tribal Football
Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch happy with man-of-the-match award

Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch happy with man-of-the-match award
Ryan Gravenberch was delighted being named man of the match for Liverpool's win at Wolves.

The Holland midfielder again impressed in a defensive pivot role at Molineux.

“Of course, this season I want to show myself again,” the Dutchman said upon receiving the award after the final whistle. “I think I’m in the right way. I have to keep going. I’m happy.

“He (Arne Slot, manager)  just put me in the starting XI and gave me a lot of confidence – and you see it. I think I’m doing really well.

“Of course, I think a team like Liverpool always has to be in the top four, for sure. We keep pushing and keep pushing, but it’s still really early.”

