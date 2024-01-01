Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot confident Robertson injury not serious
Liverpool boss Arne Slot played down Andrew Robertson's injury concerns after victory at Wolves.

The fullback was forced off on 89 minutes with a knock.

"I don't expect this to be a big problem, although you never know, but I think he just got a knock," said the boss.

"End phase of the game, maybe he was a bit tired as well because the guy who came in - Forbs, I knew him, of course, from the Dutch competition - he made it a real fight for him.

"He got a bit of a knock but I'm expecting him to be in training on Monday again, but let's wait." 

