Wolves boss O'Neil not panicking over winless start

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil insists there's no panic over being winless so far this season.

Wolves meet Liverpool on Saturday with a squad hit by a virus.

The manager said,  "I'm not fazed at all. I'm looking forward to the next part of it.

"First thing is you have to accept where you are. So we accept where we are at this moment and then we fight with everything we have to improve it.

"We have to get the group in the best spot possible for Liverpool and then give absolutely everything to try and improve our points tally."

On his squad, O'Neil added: "There is quite a bit of illness at the moment, there are a few who will need a check on how they are feeling.

"Some of the lads will struggle for tomorrow, whether they don't quite make it or are not fit enough to start. Sometimes it can clear up in 24 hours.

"We are hopeful that all of the guys who have had something over the last couple of days will be fine. But, as the doctors told me, at this stage it's difficult to give a definitive answer."

