Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Being top of table feels good

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is happy to see the club top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool's win at Wolves saw them go top on Saturday.

''Oh yeah? I didn't know that," said Gravenberch to Viaplay when informed of the Reds' leadership.

"That feels good. Hopefully we can stay there."

Gravenberch has been outstanding for manager Arne Slot this season and he added, ''The coach puts me in the starting line-up and gives me confidence. That's the most important thing. I think I'll show it on the pitch in the end. No, it's going very well.''

