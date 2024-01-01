O'Neil confident Wolves spirit will soon see them move up table

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil is convinced by their team spirit after defeat to Liverpool.

Wolves remain winless this season, but O'Neil is confident they will soon be moving up the table.

He said, “There were a lot of good bits in there. We could maybe have been a bit more intelligent with our use of the ball towards the end. We made some bad decisions at the end, when we were chasing the game, and we just needed to get the ball wide and get the ball in the box.

“But that is a group, and as you can see by the reaction of the fans at the end, that is fighting it and giving everything, and can play some good stuff. Tough to take, of course, another loss which no one wants. But if we keep pushing and we keep performing, and we keep scrapping and giving everything like we are, we're going to cause some teams some problems this year.

“I can guarantee you that everyone inside that changing room, including myself, is giving absolutely everything and doing the best that they possibly can. That will always be the case. We lost two centre backs this week, one for a whole season and our experienced one. Toti has rushed back a week early and we've just gone toe to toe with Liverpool and didn't quite do enough.

“Disappointed that we couldn't give the fans a result to go with it, because they deserve a result with the way that they've stuck with the lads. I don't think you'll find many teams that are on one point from six games and get that sort of reception at the end. It shows the level of understanding from the supporters, the connection with the players and what they give and keep working and we're going to be just fine. We just need to find a way to get that first win on the board, and then we'll be able to push off.”