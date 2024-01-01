Liverpool defender Konate insists: I should be man-of-the-match!

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has joked he should've been named man-of-the-match for their win against Wolves.

Konate, who scored on the day, made the claim when handing the award to teammate Ryan Gravenberch.

Konate joked: "Sky Sports, who decides who is the Man of the Match? How is this possible? How is this possible? He (Gravenberch) is my brother so I have to give it to him.

"Against AC Milan, I score. Today, I score. I saved one but I didn't deserve it? What happened?"

He then asked interviewer Juliet Farrington: "You know? You will have to talk with them (pundits), I don't know who decides it."