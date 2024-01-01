Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Juventus chief Giuntoli explains Chiesa sale to Liverpool
Solskjaer admits Man City push forced Man Utd into Ronaldo action

Liverpool defender Konate insists: I should be man-of-the-match!

Liverpool defender Konate insists: I should be man-of-the-match!
Liverpool defender Konate insists: I should be man-of-the-match!Action Plus
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has joked he should've been named man-of-the-match for their win against Wolves.

Konate, who scored on the day, made the claim when handing the award to teammate Ryan Gravenberch.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Konate joked: "Sky Sports, who decides who is the Man of the Match? How is this possible? How is this possible? He (Gravenberch) is my brother so I have to give it to him.

"Against AC Milan, I score. Today, I score. I saved one but I didn't deserve it? What happened?"

He then asked interviewer Juliet Farrington: "You know? You will have to talk with them (pundits), I don't know who decides it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueKonate IbrahimaGravenberch RyanLiverpoolWolves
Related Articles
Wolves defender Toti: Liverpool defeat tough to take
O'Neil confident Wolves spirit will soon see them move up table
Slot admits Liverpool "not good" for win at Wolves