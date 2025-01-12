Liverpool midfielder Endo: Slot has brought greater stability

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is full of praise for manager Arne Slot over their success this season.

Liverpool sit top of the table in the Premier League in Slot's first season in charge.

Comparing Slot with predecessor Jurgen Klopp, Endo said: "I wouldn't say there's a lot of difference - we want to put pressure high.

"I think the new manager is more stable so he likes the players to stay in their positions how he wants and that's different. But I really enjoy how he plays at the moment and I think everyone enjoys playing his tactics.

"I don't get frustrated or anything like that. I always try to get ready to help the team. Of course I want to play every game but we need everyone in the squad. The thing I can do is prepare for every game.

"I think we played well (against Accrington). The players who don't play constantly have played very well so that is the most important thing for the team to achieve something. We need everybody so we need to get ready for every game that's coming."