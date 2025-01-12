Liverpool striker Jota: Accrington were triple-marking Rio!

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota was happy for Rio Ngumoha after his debut in their FA Cup win against Accrington Stanley.

The 16 year-old was handed a start by manager Arne Slot and held his own on the day.

Afterwards, Jota told liverpoolfc.com: "We know about his ability to go one-v-one. We tried to give that space to him. I think their team knew as well and they double and tripled up sometimes, which was not easy. But he's such a young lad and making his debut is obviously a special day for him. I hope he enjoyed it and he'll only get better.

"It's a special day for him. He's been with us but competing is always a bit different, especially here with a full crowd. Obviously it's a remarkable moment for him and one he'll remember forever."

Jota scored in the 4-0 win and added: "First 90 minutes in a very long time! It's good to get this rhythm back and to build up for a very important second half of the season."