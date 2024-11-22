Liverpool midfielder Endo reveals former Red inspired career

Former Liverpool midfielder Javier Mascherano was an inspiration to a current Reds star.

Wataru Endo, who signed for the club at the start of last season, admits that he looked up to Mascherano as he grew up.

The Japan international models his game on the former defensive midfielder, who also played for West Ham and Barcelona.

Endo told the Premier League’s Uncut series: “Mascherano. He played as a six but also played as a defender.

“He’s not tall but he could play both midfielder and centre-back. I was a defender when I was a boy and I was not tall as a centre-back, so I watched his game a lot.”

He continued: “For me, it’s like a dream came true (to be playing in the Premier League). I watched Premier League games a lot when I was a boy and I always dreamed that I want to be a Premier League player.

“I can’t even imagine that (he is now playing in the same position for Liverpool as Mascherano) but I’m very happy, a dream come true.”

