Endo admits major changes at Liverpool under Slot

Wataru Endo says he remains committed at Liverpool.

The Japan captain has struggled for minutes so far this season under manager Arne Slot.

But he said: "With regards to attacking, you could say Slot is more positional.

“He's the kind of coach who's very precise about where each individual player should be positioned…

"Of course, when you're not playing, people keep asking about your game sense or if it's affecting your performance.

"I'm not playing, but I'm training very hard to keep my condition, and as captain I feel I have to show a high level of performance for the national team.

"For that to happen, I just have to play with confidence. I know that when I'm not playing, everybody is looking closely at my performance, and so I have to maintain a high level and make sure I give 100%."