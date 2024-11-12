Real Madrid, Man City target Musiala (again) coy over Bayern Munich contract talks

Tribal Football
Jamal Musiala remains coy over his future at Bayern Munich.

The Germany midfielder has just over 18 months to run on his current deal and is being followed by Manchester City and Liverpool in England and Barcelona and Real Madrid in Spain.

Bayern are attempting to secure him to a new deal, but as yet talks continue to rumble on.

Currently with the Germany squad today, Musiala said: "Whether I want to sign a new contract with Bayern or not? I can't say much about the contract.

"My focus is on the DFB team. But I'm happy in Munich, I can say that."

