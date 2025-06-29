Liverpool midfielder Elliott named U21 Euros' Player of the Tournament

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been named the U21 Euros' Player of the Tournament.

Elliott helped England defeat Germany in the final on Saturday night.

And he was later named Player of the Tournament, with UEFA's technical committee stating: “Without doubt England’s most effective player from the first game onwards.

“Tactically, he showed incredible awareness to be able to find the spaces to receive passes in dangerous positions, and then the ability to make a difference, inclusive of creating and scoring some of his team’s most crucial goals in their winning campaign.

“He also displayed excellent leadership qualities with a great work ethic and team behaviours. A big player for the big stage.”