Agbonlahor on Liverpool star Harvey Elliott: I would push for a move if I was him

Former England player Gabby Agbonlahor believes Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott should leave to find more game time.

The 22-year-old scored both goals against the Netherlands to send England into back-to-back U21 European Championship finals this week. Elliott has been the stand out player for the Young Lions and questions were raised soon after the game about his sheer quality and how it does not match up with his game time with the Reds.

Elliott made 28 appearances for Liverpool but managed only two starts in the Premier League under manager Arne Slot, both of which came when the title was already wrapped up. Agbonlahor spoke on the young playmaker after the clash and revealed that he thinks he must leave to find more minutes on the pitch, otherwise he will be watching from the bench against next season.

"He deserves to go and play and start week in, week out. He is 22 now and everyone has said this about James McAtee at Manchester City but he needs to play. He needs to be getting 40 games a season and he isn't getting that at Liverpool.

"I would push for a move if I was him. I know it is hard to leave a big club like Liverpool but for him and the club, a move is perfect.

"I am sure Liverpool will look at it, and realise the fee has probably gone up for how good he has been (at the Euros). He might not think he is too far off at Liverpool and go to a team fighting for Europe, or try a different league."

Elliott admitted last month that the season had been difficult for him which may suggest that he himself is thinking about a move away to better his career by gaining more regular game time and therefore more confidence.

"It's been hard with how much I've played," Elliott told Sky Sports after scoring in Liverpool's loss to Brighton. "I've tried as hard as I could and whatever happens, happens.

"It's about what's best for my career. It's about reflecting and seeing what I can do. I'm here at the moment and I'm focusing on the final game."