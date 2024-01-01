Mac Allister linked with move to Real Madrid

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

However, his father Carlos has indicated that Mac Allister has no intention of leaving the Reds.

The Argentine has enjoyed an outstanding summer, winning Copa America, and will now return to England for the 2024-2025 season.

‘Alexis is performing very well at Liverpool, and this is the important thing to say at the moment,” his father stated, per The Standard.

‘There are no negotiations from Real Madrid with Alexis, and the player will continue with Liverpool next season.

"If future offers arrive to sign Alexis, we will discuss them with Liverpool's management first."