Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic reveals Salzburg transfer option

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic admits he could extend his loan with RB Salzburg.

The Spain U21 international is currently on a season-long loan in Austria.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Finding the minutes I was missing. After such a long injury I need to play,” he told Marca. “I made the decision to go to Salzburg because I thought I would get minutes and I am getting them.

“They (Liverpool) are in contact with me practically every week asking me how I am and physically giving me gym guidelines so I don't relapse.”

He added, “Being on loan in Salzburg and since Liverpool are not going to the World Cup, I have the option of choosing whether to return to Liverpool or do the World Cup with Salzburg.

“If I return to Liverpool, I have an option to come to the European Championship and it is something that would make me very excited.

“I missed the last (Olympic) Games and European Championships due to injury. I have never been to a championship like this with the national team, I am looking forward to it.”