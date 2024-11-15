Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Van den Berg: Frank asked me 'Why do you want to play for Brentford?'

Paul Vegas
Van den Berg: Frank asked me 'Why do you want to play for Brentford?'
Van den Berg: Frank asked me 'Why do you want to play for Brentford?'Action Plus
Sepp van den Berg has revealed how hard Brentford manager Thomas Frank worked to bring him to the club.

Van den Berg left Liverpool for the Bees in August.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told the Brentford website: "Liverpool wanted me to stay, but I knew what I wanted. I wanted to go somewhere where I play every week.

"I was lucky that there was a lot of interest, but that also made it a little difficult. It was a luxury problem.

"Brentford was one of the first clubs to show interest and I wanted the chance to play in the Premier League and live in London.

"I spoke with Thomas Frank. In the first meeting he asked me direct questions. 'Why do you want to play for Brentford? Why do we need you at Brentford?'

"It was so direct. It was a real job interview."

Frank kept in touch with the defender over the coming weeks. 

"Subsequently, Thomas and I had many calls and messages.

"He called me every two weeks and we talked over WhatsApp. He's just a really nice person.

"The football part must also be the right thing, and it is. But Thomas really made me feel they wanted me here."

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan den Berg SeppBrentfordLiverpoolFrank ThomasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brentford captain Norgaard: Frank destined for bigger things
Brentford defender Van den Berg: People forgot about me at Liverpool, but Van Dijk...
Ex-Liverpool chief: Brentford, Brighton signed our transfer targets; I regret missing Mitoma