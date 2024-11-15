Alexander-Arnold refusing Liverpool new contract attempts

Tribal Football
Liverpool are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer.

The England fullback is off contract in June and a Bosman target for Real Madrid.

Relevo says Liverpool have tabled several contract offers to Alexander-Arnold's camp, but the full-back has rejected time and time again.

As such, he could be free to sign a pre-contract with any interested foreign club from January 1.

Alexander-Arnold has made 325 appearances for Liverpool.

The defender has won eight trophies with the club.

