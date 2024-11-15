Liverpool sound out Lyon about Cherki price

Liverpool are eyeing Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

L'Équipe says Liverpool are renewing their interest in Cherki and have made an enquiry.

Paris Saint-Germain may also make another attempt as transfers adviser Luís Campos is a big fan.

Cherki is said to dream of playing for Real Madrid, but such a transfer isn't realistic.

Instead, Liverpool and PSG offer the midfielder potential destinations.

Cherki's current deal runs to 2026.