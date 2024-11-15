Liverpool sound out Lyon about Cherki price

Tribal Football
Liverpool are eyeing Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki.

L'Équipe says Liverpool are renewing their interest in Cherki and have made an enquiry.

Paris Saint-Germain may also make another attempt as transfers adviser Luís Campos is a big fan.

Cherki is said to dream of playing for Real Madrid, but such a transfer isn't realistic.

Instead, Liverpool and PSG offer the midfielder potential destinations.

Cherki's current deal runs to 2026.

