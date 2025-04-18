Liverpool manager Slot reveals he does not think about the title and lives in the moment

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has insisted that he does not think about the Premier League title and instead takes each day as it comes.

Liverpool are on the verge of sealing its 20th English top-flight title, which would equal Manchester United's record. A win against Leicester City this weekend could seal it if Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town but the chances are a win against the Foxes and Tottenham next week will crown them champions.

The Dutchman will join a small group of coaches to win the title in their first year in charge at a new club but spoke to the media ahead of the game who asked if he has considered at all the prospect of winning the title imminently.

“The honest answer is no. I’m not sure you believe me but that is the honest answer. My whole life I’m living in the moment, in the day, and I’m not looking backwards a lot and I’m not looking forwards a lot because it’s the type of person that I am, that I am not constantly looking back at what I have achieved at former clubs.

“That is also so difficult in football, people constantly tell you, ‘Try to enjoy it, try to enjoy the whole journey,’ but the only thing you are thinking about as a manager is, ‘Oh, at the weekend there is a game coming up as well and we need to win that and we need to win the next and we need to win the next.’ So, maybe that’s one of the reasons: because I’m already so long in football that you get used to the fact of living day by day and trying to influence day by day.”

Although a win against Leicester on Sunday afternoon is not imperative, considering Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table, three points will be expected from fans who want the title sooner than later. Leicester have won just two games since the start of the year and lost 3-1 to the Reds in the reverse fixture. Slot will be living in the moment and hoping to pull one over on the Foxes once again as he steps one step closer to his first Premier League title.