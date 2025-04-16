Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd miss out on £480K as Antony's contract clause is dodged by Real Betis
Carlo Ancelotti reveals shock 'dream' job amid Real Madrid sack rumours
Chelsea put 23 players on transfer list ahead of major summer overhaul
Andre Onana left 'shocked' after recent Man United paycut

Liverpool handed major boost as Alexander-Arnold returns to training this week

Zack Oaten
Liverpool handed major boost as Alexander-Arnold returns to training this week
Liverpool handed major boost as Alexander-Arnold returns to training this weekPeter Byrne / PA Images / Profimedia
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training before their clash with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds right-back was filmed training on Wednesday with the first team, as manager Arne Slot and his players prepare for their weekend trip to the King Power Stadium. Despite his return, he did not take part in the full workout as the club eased him back into the side who have just five games remaining this season. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The England international has been out since he picked up the injury against Paris Saint-Germain last month in the Reds’ disappointing Champions League exit which leaves them with just the league title to secure. Liverpool can win the Premier League this weekend if Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town and they then beat Leicester

This is unlikely, however, considering Ipswich’s form and the Reds would likely have to beat both Leicester and Tottenham next week to secure their 20th league title. Alexander-Arnold has likely won his last trophy with the club as he prepares to join Real Madrid as his contract expires this summer, news that has loomed over the club for countless months. 

Mentions
Champions LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentLiverpoolLeicesterIpswichPremier League
Related Articles
Palmer's one word message seen as dig towards Maresca's failing tactics at Chelsea
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid
Robertson admits "it is impossible" to ignore speculation around Alexander-Arnold's future