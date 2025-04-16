Liverpool handed major boost as Alexander-Arnold returns to training this week

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training before their clash with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds right-back was filmed training on Wednesday with the first team, as manager Arne Slot and his players prepare for their weekend trip to the King Power Stadium. Despite his return, he did not take part in the full workout as the club eased him back into the side who have just five games remaining this season.

The England international has been out since he picked up the injury against Paris Saint-Germain last month in the Reds’ disappointing Champions League exit which leaves them with just the league title to secure. Liverpool can win the Premier League this weekend if Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town and they then beat Leicester.

This is unlikely, however, considering Ipswich’s form and the Reds would likely have to beat both Leicester and Tottenham next week to secure their 20th league title. Alexander-Arnold has likely won his last trophy with the club as he prepares to join Real Madrid as his contract expires this summer, news that has loomed over the club for countless months.