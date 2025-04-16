Liverpool, Man Utd and Everton set to race for Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has attracted scouts from across the Premier League this season and is set for a summer move after much speculation.

The Sunderland youngster is one of the hottest properties in the Championship right now, as well as one of the brightest young English prospects in the game. The likes of United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton and several other top sides have sent scouts to watch the teenager, who has played nearly 40 times this term.

At just 17 years old, he has become a pivotal member of the Black Cats side who are pushing for Premier League promotion this season. The I Paper report that if Sunderland do get promoted, then he is highly likely to stay on Wearside instead of securing a move away. However, if promotion is not achieved then he will certainly look at the options in front of him.

Sunderland recently sold 19-year-old winger Tommy Watson to Brighton for about £8M and reports suggest that Rigg could attract a much larger bid. One of the biggest reasons Rigg is a wanted man is due to his versatility which allows him to play across the middle of the park in defensive or attacking roles. This is highly regarded by Premier League teams, especially the likes of Everton and Liverpool who need upgrades in midfield.

Speaking about his teammate, Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham praised Rigg and the club for allowing him the opportunities he has had at the side.

“I think first and foremost Riggy really deserves it and I'm delighted that we can share it because I think it's really special.

“Both of our names will be attached to that forever because I love playing with him. We've got a really special bond on and off the pitch, we're really good mates.I think for the club it shows how they've improved and are amazing at nurturing young players. It's part of the make-up of the club now and the fans are completely behind it.”