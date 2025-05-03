Liverpool manager Slot details how he spent week as Premier League title winner

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has detailed how he spent the week after they were confirmed Premier League champions this season.

Victory over Tottenham last Sunday saw Liverpool clinch the 2024/25 title, with Liverpool to be presented the trophy on the final day of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot and the players still had time to celebrate becoming champions and the manager revealed: “Monday was my wife's birthday, so she was here together with the children and some friends, so we had lunch together.

“Tuesday they left, so Tuesday was, I would almost say, going back to normal. I don't know what it was, Tuesday actually. Oh, yeah, I picked up my car, I left my car at Anfield. And Wednesday we trained.

"So it's not like the whole world has changed by winning this league title. Sometimes you think before you win, like, oh, probably everything is going to change, but when I woke up Monday morning, I still felt the same person.

"Although I felt really happy, but it doesn't change you in your life all of a sudden completely."

Still important month ahead

Slot insists he will be demanding the champions finish the season with a flourish, starting with Chelsea on Sunday.

He said: “Thinking about, OK, how are we going to do the upcoming weeks? Because Wednesday was the first time we were back together again, so players also like to know what their schedule would look like in the upcoming month.

“So Tuesday was the first time when I started calling staff members to see how we were going to go through the upcoming weeks, and maybe Wednesday, when we were together with the staff, was the first time you start to think about the Chelsea game."