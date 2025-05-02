Jamie Carragher compares 'frustrated' Cole Palmer with Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has compared Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer to former teammate Steven Gerrard, suggesting he is 'frustrated'.

The 22-year-old form has dropped off a cliff, failing to score in his last 18 games across all competitions as Chelsea limp towards Champions League qualification.

Chelsea have gone from title contenders to top four hopefuls, struggling to continue their impressive start to the season.

Palmer has cut a frustrated figure throughout this poor run of form, visibly displaying annoyance with himself as well as his teammates.

Cole Palmer unhappy with Chelsea teammates according to Jamie Carragher

Carragher refuses to solely blame Palmer’s dip for his side’s recent issues, however, suggesting the England international is increasingly unhappy with his life in West London.

In his coulmn for The Telegraph, Carragher wrote: "There was a moment during Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion in February which must have set off alarm bells in the Stamford Bridge boardroom.

“Palmer’s demeanour was one of frustration. It reminded me of Steven Gerrard during the more difficult periods at Liverpool, where he was looking around the pitch and realising team-mates were not at the required level."