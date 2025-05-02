Luis Diaz opens talks over new Liverpool contract

Tribal Football
Luiz Diaz is reportedly set to open talks with Liverpool over a new deal despite ongoing rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are keen to tie the 28-year-old down to a new deal, viewing him as a key part of their long-term plans.

Diaz, who joined from Porto for a reported fee of £37.5 million back in 2022, is about to enter the final two years of his current deal.

Interest in Diaz is said to be high, however, with Barcelona and several Saudi Pro League clubs keeping tabs on his situation at Anfield.

It’s understood Liverpool would prefer to avoid more drawn-out contract negotiations after the issues they had with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

