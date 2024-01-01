Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Eintracht Frankfurt ready to splash out on Man Utd defender Lindelof

Liverpool management pleased with Nallo progress

Liverpool management pleased with Nallo progress
Liverpool management pleased with Nallo progress
Liverpool management pleased with Nallo progressAction Plus
Liverpool management are pleased with Amaro Nallo's progress.

The England U18 centre-half moved to the Reds last year from West Ham United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Currently with Liverpool U21s, Nallo impressed in their opening day season win against Manchester City.

And coach Barry Lewtas told the club's website: "Amara Nallo has made huge progress, there’s no question of that. I’m really proud of the progress he has made, and he should be proud as well.

"The work he has put in. The things we have asked of him are demanding, especially when it comes to the defensive line and how we want to defend.

"It’s not easy and you have to concentrate – sometimes the easy option is not to do what we do. I’ve spoken to him about this, he deserves all the credit. It’s nice." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueNallo AmaraLiverpool
Related Articles
Newcastle want Liverpool's longest serving player after Palace bid rejected
Liverpool plotting move for Everton defender in shock deal
Stubbs: Everton must not lose Branthwaite