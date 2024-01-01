Liverpool management pleased with Nallo progress

Liverpool management are pleased with Amaro Nallo's progress.

The England U18 centre-half moved to the Reds last year from West Ham United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Currently with Liverpool U21s, Nallo impressed in their opening day season win against Manchester City.

And coach Barry Lewtas told the club's website: "Amara Nallo has made huge progress, there’s no question of that. I’m really proud of the progress he has made, and he should be proud as well.

"The work he has put in. The things we have asked of him are demanding, especially when it comes to the defensive line and how we want to defend.

"It’s not easy and you have to concentrate – sometimes the easy option is not to do what we do. I’ve spoken to him about this, he deserves all the credit. It’s nice."