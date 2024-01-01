Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Como 1907 return to Serie A with ambitious new owners and familiar faces
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale

Stubbs: Everton must not lose Branthwaite

Stubbs: Everton must not lose Branthwaite
Stubbs: Everton must not lose Branthwaite
Stubbs: Everton must not lose BranthwaiteAction Plus
Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs believes they should be holding onto Jarrad Branthwaite.

The centre half has been linked to Manchester United over the summer and most recently Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Stubbs believes that Branthwaite is the future of the team, he feels that Dominic Calvert-Lewin bids should be considered.

Everton cannot lose Branthwaite," he told talkSPORT.

“They cannot lose him. Calvert-Lewin, I’m not so sure – I don’t think his body language is great.

“He looks like a player looking elsewhere, and if that’s the case Everton need to cash in and look at someone else. Everton need to bring players in, there’s no doubt about that.

“At least one player will go and if I had a choice it would be Dominic Calvert-Lewin, just because of his body language.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueBranthwaite JarradStubbs AlanEvertonLiverpoolManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Branthwaite Man Utd transfer collapses as defender ready for new season with Everton
Man Utd are "keeping doors open" for Bayern Munich defender
Man Utd to try again for Everton defender Branthwaite