Stubbs: Everton must not lose Branthwaite

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs believes they should be holding onto Jarrad Branthwaite.

The centre half has been linked to Manchester United over the summer and most recently Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Stubbs believes that Branthwaite is the future of the team, he feels that Dominic Calvert-Lewin bids should be considered.

“Everton cannot lose Branthwaite," he told talkSPORT.

“They cannot lose him. Calvert-Lewin, I’m not so sure – I don’t think his body language is great.

“He looks like a player looking elsewhere, and if that’s the case Everton need to cash in and look at someone else. Everton need to bring players in, there’s no doubt about that.

“At least one player will go and if I had a choice it would be Dominic Calvert-Lewin, just because of his body language.”