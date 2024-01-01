Tribal Football
Liverpool plotting move for Everton defender in shock deal
Liverpool are said to be plotting a controversial transfer move for an Everton player.

The Toffees have been rebuffing offers for center half Jarred Branthwaite all summer.

Manchester United had two bids rejected, but now there is a suggestion Liverpool may be interested.

Per Liverpool Echo, the rumors may not be very accurate, as the two clubs have not spoken about Branthwaite.

Everton rejected £45M plus add ons from United, before the Red Devils went on to sign Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt instead.

Given they wanted close to £80M from United, the price for bitter rivals Liverpool will be even higher.

