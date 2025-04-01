Everton join race to sign Sunderland wonderkid

Everton have become the latest Premier League club to join the race to sign Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg in the upcoming transfer window.

Per journalist Alan Nixon, the 17-year-old is in high demand, and Everton have joined the likes of Tottenham and Man United in the race to sign him.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sunderland, who remain in the race for promotion to the Premier League, will demand a fee of around £40 million to sell one of their prized assets.

The report suggests that Everton will look to get a deal done for around £10 million, considerably less than what the Championship side value him at.

Rigg has been a key player for Sunderland this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his 37 games across all competitions.