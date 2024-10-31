Liverpool, Man City target Musiala hands Bayern Munich fans fresh boost

Tribal Football
Jamal Musiala has handed a boost to Bayern Munich fans.

With just over 18 months to run on his existing deal, Musiala - a former Chelsea trainee - has been linked with a return to England, where Manchester City and Liverpool are keen.

However, the 21-year-old now admits that he is open to extending with Bayern Munich.

"I can imagine that," Musiala told Abendzeitung München.

"We are in talks. I am happy. I enjoy my time here."

Musiala has seven goals and four assists in eleven  matches for Bayer so far this season.

