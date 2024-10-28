Bayern Munich chief Eberl reveals plans for Man City, Liverpool target Musiala

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has made it clear they want to extend the deal of Jamal Musiala.

The Germany midfielder has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, with his current deal having just over 18 months to run.

"The fact that Jamal is an exceptional player is also the reason why we want to extend his contract with him and make him the new face of FC Bayern to some extent," said Eberl after yesterday's 5-0 victory against VfL Bochum.

Any deal would see Musiala's wages improved to the level of striker Harry Kane.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany would also welcome Musiala's commitment: "Every time Jamal is in the team, we have something extra. Jamal has a special, unique quality."